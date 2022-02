The American Cannabis Nurses Association (ACNA) and TMCI Global have collaborated to develop the first comprehensive, online medical cannabis curriculum for nurses. Topics include the Endocannabinoid System, Dosing, Medical Risks, and Legal Implications. The curriculum features 12 lessons from 11 different authors.



Purchase grants each learner one year’s access to lessons and quizzes (access expires 365 days from the date of course activation). This product is available at a discounted rate for ACNA members.



LESSON PLAN:

Brief History of Cannabis

Medical Grade Cannabis Cultivation

Endocannabinoid System

Cannabis Dosing and Administration

Medical-Surgical Nursing and Cannabinoid Interventions

Cannabis in Psychiatry

Side Effects and Medical Risks Associated with Cannabis Use

Cannabis Prohibition: The Harmful Consequences

Cannabis Interactions with Opioids and Cannabis Addiction

Hemp - Benefits and Uses

Cannabis Research and Evidence-Based Practice

Legal Implications for Nurses