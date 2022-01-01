About this product
Outdoor Grower Certification
Duration: 1 Month
Enrollment: 1 Year
Format: 100% Online
Audience: Cannabis Cultivation
Overview
Become a certified Outdoor Grower today…and the sky is the limit. Our Outdoor Grower Certification is a comprehensive training about outdoor growing. You will learn everything you need to know to successfully cultivate cannabis outdoors for the cannabis industry. Outdoor growing has many advantages, but the primary one is the power of the sun! Not only is sunlight free, but it is also the best possible light we can give our plants.
Whether you are an experienced outdoor grower or just starting out, our Outdoor Grower Certification will give you the knowledge you need to be successful right away. All plants – including cannabis – have evolved for thousands of years under the sun’s natural light.
For the first-time grower with limited resources, an indoor grow can prove too costly to be an option, but an outdoor garden can yield plenty of quality cannabis without a large monetary investment. Outdoor gardening can also be an enjoyable and fruitful endeavor in addition to an indoor grow room if you need additional growing space.
Growing cannabis outdoors provides great yields, but it can be tricky. There are dozens of factors that must be perfectly controlled when growing outdoors. To grow top-quality cannabis outdoors, you must be properly trained to approach growing as a business. Our Outdoor Grower Certification will help you. Growing outside means fresh air, natural sunlight, soil between your hands and the ability to easily grow cannabis in its natural environment. It is very rewarding.
Learning Objectives
Cannabis Life Cycle
Seeds and Seedlings
Vegetative Growth
Many Factors to Consider for Outdoor Grows
Harvesting Cannabis
Outdoor Cultivation
Electricity and Timers
Soil and Containers
Water and Nutrients
Pests, Fungi, and Diseases
Micro-Learning Format
Video: 25 Interactive Trainings
Resource: 25 eBook Guides
Assessment: 9 Quiz Activities
Glossary: Industry Terms
Display: Digital Badge & Certificate
Duration: 1 Month
Enrollment: 1 Year
Format: 100% Online
Audience: Cannabis Cultivation
Overview
Become a certified Outdoor Grower today…and the sky is the limit. Our Outdoor Grower Certification is a comprehensive training about outdoor growing. You will learn everything you need to know to successfully cultivate cannabis outdoors for the cannabis industry. Outdoor growing has many advantages, but the primary one is the power of the sun! Not only is sunlight free, but it is also the best possible light we can give our plants.
Whether you are an experienced outdoor grower or just starting out, our Outdoor Grower Certification will give you the knowledge you need to be successful right away. All plants – including cannabis – have evolved for thousands of years under the sun’s natural light.
For the first-time grower with limited resources, an indoor grow can prove too costly to be an option, but an outdoor garden can yield plenty of quality cannabis without a large monetary investment. Outdoor gardening can also be an enjoyable and fruitful endeavor in addition to an indoor grow room if you need additional growing space.
Growing cannabis outdoors provides great yields, but it can be tricky. There are dozens of factors that must be perfectly controlled when growing outdoors. To grow top-quality cannabis outdoors, you must be properly trained to approach growing as a business. Our Outdoor Grower Certification will help you. Growing outside means fresh air, natural sunlight, soil between your hands and the ability to easily grow cannabis in its natural environment. It is very rewarding.
Learning Objectives
Cannabis Life Cycle
Seeds and Seedlings
Vegetative Growth
Many Factors to Consider for Outdoor Grows
Harvesting Cannabis
Outdoor Cultivation
Electricity and Timers
Soil and Containers
Water and Nutrients
Pests, Fungi, and Diseases
Micro-Learning Format
Video: 25 Interactive Trainings
Resource: 25 eBook Guides
Assessment: 9 Quiz Activities
Glossary: Industry Terms
Display: Digital Badge & Certificate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!