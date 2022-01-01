PHYSICIANS

Study the science behind and clinical application of medical cannabis with a focus on the endocannabinoid system, delivery and dosage – 13 AAFP Elective credits $289.00



Developed by the Society of Cannabis Clinicians (SCC), this is the first comprehensive, online curriculum in Clinical Cannabinoid Medicine designed to educate the practicing clinician on both the research and clinical practice aspects of the therapeutic use of cannabis. The complete curriculum is certified for 13.00 AAFP Elective credits.



Statement from the AAFP: This Enduring Material activity, Clinical Cannabinoid Medicine Curriculum, has been reviewed and is acceptable for up to 13.00 Elective credit(s) by the American Academy of Family Physicians. AAFP certification begins 09/18/2018. Term of approval is for one year from this date. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.



* Includes a bonus module on Cannabinoid Chemistry authored by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, a professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel and leading authority on Medical Cannabis science.



Purchase grants one learner one year’s access to lessons and quizzes (access expires 365 days from the date of course activation).



LESSON PLAN:

History of Medical Cannabis

The Endocannabinoid System

Basic Cannabis Ethnobotany

Pharmacology of Cannabis and Physiologic Effects of Phytocannabinoids

Delivery and Dosage of Medicinal Cannabis

Clinical Practice I: Cannabis Use for Pain

Clinical Practice II: Insomnia, Glaucoma, and Immune Disorders

Clinical Practice III: Movement Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases

Clinical Practice IV: Mental Health Conditions and Potential Psychiatric Applications

Clinical Practice V: Cancer and Palliative Care

Clinical Practice VI: Cannabis Use Disorders and Precautions

Clinical Case Study Reviews

Introduction to 20th Century Cannabinoid Chemistry