Some cannabis strains tend to be what we call Landrace strains. Broadly speaking, a Landrace is a pure cannabis strain cultivated in its natural environment which has never been crossbred with another variety. Our 100% sativa strain is like a blank canvas or template just waiting for you to pollinate or cross with your favorite male or female strains. When two strains with completely different genotypes breed, for example, a Master Kush with Durban Poison, their offspring will be an F1 hybrid. When this hybrid is bred together with another F1 hybrid from the same batch (a sister or a brother), it creates an F2 hybrid that is gonna be a excessively solid THC producer.

