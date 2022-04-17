Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Cookies Gary Payton, also known simply as “Gary Payton,” is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic They X Snowman strains. Known for its hard-hitting high and long-lasting effects, Cookies Gary Payton is definitely best suited for the experienced patient.



https://cannabis-seed.us/product/gary-payton-cookies-10-pack/