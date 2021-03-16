About this product
About this strain
Gelatti effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
