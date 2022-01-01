About this product
5 Days at our favorite Reefer Friendly Resort - Land in Jamaica - 5 minutes from Airport you will be lighting up amazing Fat Joints
From $799 - 5 Days at Mangos Jamaica Resort
All Meals - Snacks - Alcoholic and Non Alcohol drinks -
R/T Airfare - with Stop at Herb Shop
Choice of Excursion:
1- 9 Mile - Bob Marley Birthplace & Experience Tour
2- Ricks Cafe with stop at Island Strains Herb House
Gift Bag with Coupon for free joint
From $799 - 5 Days at Mangos Jamaica Resort
All Meals - Snacks - Alcoholic and Non Alcohol drinks -
R/T Airfare - with Stop at Herb Shop
Choice of Excursion:
1- 9 Mile - Bob Marley Birthplace & Experience Tour
2- Ricks Cafe with stop at Island Strains Herb House
Gift Bag with Coupon for free joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CannabisCaravan.com
REEFER RETREATS from $649.00 - Jamaica Vacations - All Inclusive with Airfare, R/T Transfers to Resort, Stop over at Legal Ganja Store for purchase,, All Meals, Snacks, Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic Beverages, Excursion, Arrival Gift & more...