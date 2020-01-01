A trusted partner to cannabis and hemp consumers. CCI is empowering consumers with knowledge, confidence, and options in cannabis and hemp. We are kicking off this effort with our 2019 Symposium, where we’ve invited top industry experts and influencers to share their knowledge about cannabis and the industry from a consumer-centric lens. This is going to be a unique and intimate event with the opportunity to engage with the presenters, including a social event at the conclusion. We are excited to share a holistic curation of the most cutting-edge topics in cannabis today. There are a few exciting things up our sleeves for 2019 so stay tuned for much more to come! Our Why In everything we do, we believe in truth; seeking it, sharing it, and standardizing it. Who are we? We are truth seekers. Questioners. Infinitely curious about all things, including cannabis. We hold high standards for the products we choose to incorporate into our lives and we think you should too. Never settle for anything less than incredible. CCI.