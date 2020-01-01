 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CannaBIZ Collects

CannaBIZ Collects

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About CannaBIZ Collects

CannaBIZ Collects, LLC is a national collection agency that has a successful track record in commercial collections with a specialization in the cannabis industry. We have two keys to our success: 1. CannaBIZ Collects has extensive insider knowledge of the cannabis industry. 2. All accounts are handled directly by our exclusive law firm on a national basis; therefore bypassing the middleman and producing a high return for our clients, especially in this challenging economy.