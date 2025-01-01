Biscotti 2.0, an upgraded version of the beloved dessert-inspired strain. These feminized seeds produce potent, resin-coated buds bursting with rich flavors of sweet vanilla, buttery cookie, and earthy spice. Balanced hybrid effects deliver a euphoric uplift paired with calming relaxation, perfect for creative minds and chill vibes alike. Easy to grow and high-yielding, Biscotti 2.0 is your gateway to gourmet cannabis excellence.
Biscotti 2.0, an upgraded version of the beloved dessert-inspired strain. These feminized seeds produce potent, resin-coated buds bursting with rich flavors of sweet vanilla, buttery cookie, and earthy spice. Balanced hybrid effects deliver a euphoric uplift paired with calming relaxation, perfect for creative minds and chill vibes alike. Easy to grow and high-yielding, Biscotti 2.0 is your gateway to gourmet cannabis excellence.
Sweet. Smooth. Supreme.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.