Black Diamond, a premium feminized strain prized for its powerful effects and stunning, dark-hued buds. This hybrid offers a perfect balance of relaxing body high and uplifting cerebral clarity, making it ideal for both recreational and medicinal growers. Expect dense, resin-coated flowers with rich flavors of earth, berry, and subtle spice. Easy to grow and high-yielding, Black Diamond shines bright in any garden.
Black Diamond, a premium feminized strain prized for its powerful effects and stunning, dark-hued buds. This hybrid offers a perfect balance of relaxing body high and uplifting cerebral clarity, making it ideal for both recreational and medicinal growers. Expect dense, resin-coated flowers with rich flavors of earth, berry, and subtle spice. Easy to grow and high-yielding, Black Diamond shines bright in any garden.
Cultivate excellence. Harvest brilliance.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.