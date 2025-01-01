Blueberry Autoflower is a legendary indica-dominant strain known for its sweet berry aroma, vibrant purple hues, and deeply relaxing effects. With its autoflowering genetics, this strain transitions from seed to harvest in as little as 8–10 weeks, no light cycle changes needed.
Ideal for beginners and experienced growers alike, Blueberry Auto delivers compact, resin-rich buds and a smooth, fruity smoke perfect for evening chill or stress relief.
Fast. Flavorful. Unforgettably smooth.
