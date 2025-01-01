Bruce Banner, a legendary hybrid named for the alter ego of the Hulk. These feminized seeds produce vigorous, high-THC plants known for their massive yields and mind-blowing potency. Expect dense, resinous buds with a pungent diesel aroma and sweet berry undertones. The effects hit fast — a burst of creative euphoria followed by deep body relaxation.
Bruce Banner, a legendary hybrid named for the alter ego of the Hulk. These feminized seeds produce vigorous, high-THC plants known for their massive yields and mind-blowing potency. Expect dense, resinous buds with a pungent diesel aroma and sweet berry undertones. The effects hit fast — a burst of creative euphoria followed by deep body relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.