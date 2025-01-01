Cereal Milk is a flavor-packed favorite that delivers deliciously dense buds with a unique blend of fruity cereal and rich dairy notes. These feminized seeds grow vigorous, resin-coated plants that produce a balanced, euphoric high perfect for daytime enjoyment or creative sessions. Easy to cultivate and heavy on yield, Cereal Milk is a tasty treat for growers and smokers alike.
Taste the nostalgia. Grow the legend.
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.