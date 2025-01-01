Get ready for a powerhouse strain with Gorilla Glue Autoflower Seeds. Famous for its insanely sticky, resin-coated buds and heavy-hitting effects, this autoflowering version delivers the legendary potency of Gorilla Glue with the convenience of rapid, no-fuss growth. Perfect for growers seeking high THC content and a robust plant that’s easy to manage.
Get ready for a powerhouse strain with Gorilla Glue Autoflower Seeds. Famous for its insanely sticky, resin-coated buds and heavy-hitting effects, this autoflowering version delivers the legendary potency of Gorilla Glue with the convenience of rapid, no-fuss growth. Perfect for growers seeking high THC content and a robust plant that’s easy to manage.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.