Honey OG is a premium hybrid that blends the best of classic OG genetics with a golden touch of sweetness. These feminized seeds grow into resin-packed, high-yielding plants bursting with honeyed citrus, floral notes, and that signature OG earthiness. Expect a balanced high that starts with a euphoric lift and melts into deep relaxation, making it perfect for both daydreamers and unwinding evenings.
