LA Confidential, a legendary indica strain known for its smooth, relaxing effects and spicy, earthy aroma. These feminized seeds produce robust, resin-coated buds with a potent high that eases stress and soothes the body, making it perfect for evening relaxation. Reliable and easy to grow, LA Confidential is a staple for any cultivator seeking quality and consistency.
LA Confidential, a legendary indica strain known for its smooth, relaxing effects and spicy, earthy aroma. These feminized seeds produce robust, resin-coated buds with a potent high that eases stress and soothes the body, making it perfect for evening relaxation. Reliable and easy to grow, LA Confidential is a staple for any cultivator seeking quality and consistency.
Smooth. Potent. Iconic.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.