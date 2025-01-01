Red Congolese Autoflower Seeds bring the vibrant, cerebral buzz of the original landrace-inspired Red Congolese strain into a fast, compact autoflowering variety. Known for its exotic flavor profile, uplifting effects, and bright, colorful buds, this sativa-dominant autoflower is perfect for growers seeking an energizing daytime strain with tropical flair and minimal maintenance.
Red Congolese Autoflower Seeds bring the vibrant, cerebral buzz of the original landrace-inspired Red Congolese strain into a fast, compact autoflowering variety. Known for its exotic flavor profile, uplifting effects, and bright, colorful buds, this sativa-dominant autoflower is perfect for growers seeking an energizing daytime strain with tropical flair and minimal maintenance.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Cannabiz Seed we are more than just a cannabis seed company - we’re a community of passionate growers, breeders, and enthusiasts dedicated to advancing the culture and craft of cannabis cultivation.
We believe great growing starts with great support. That’s why we back our seeds with knowledgeable, responsive customer service — ensuring every grower, from first-timer to seasoned cultivator, feels confident every step of the way.
Our mission extends beyond the grow room. We’re proud to support the global cannabis community by promoting sustainable practices, responsible cultivation, and continued innovation in cannabis genetics.