Smother your taste buds with our 420 Hot Sauce, infused with 100mg of High Terpene activated Broad Spectrum crude extract. This line of infused hot sauces gives your dishes the extra pizzazz your mouth and body have been waiting for. Combined with an assortment of peppers, herbs and spices our hot sauce serves your dishes and palette very satisfyingly. Making medication taste like food in a convenient and discreet way.