About this product
Use the natural odor-absorbing power of Cannabolish Gel to remove lingering smoke smells from Cannabis and tobacco, completely and safely. Leave an open jar in any room to extinguish lingering smoke odors between seshes. Its plant-based formula works as it evaporates, seeking out and neutralizing smoke odors non-stop. No harsh chemicals or fake fragrances.
Partner with a Cannabolish Candle and Spray to completely refresh your sesh - before, during, and after.
About this brand
Cannabolish® Plant-Based Odor Removers
For chronic smoke odor issues, reach for Cannabolish®, the plant-based cannabis odor remover made with natural ingredients. It's scientifically tailored to safely and effectively destroy smoke odor molecules. Cannabolish is made from natural plant oils and water (a blend we've perfected over 30 years), absorbing and removing odors without toxic ingredients. It's safe to use around animals and people, in large or small spaces, as often as you need it.