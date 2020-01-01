Cannacomply
About Cannacomply
We are young, driven, and excited to serve this industry. We work remotely but come together from time to time to meet an important deadline. Unless we are working directly with clients, our dress is casual and the office is wherever you choose. We can be found in coffee shops, at co-working spaces, and working from our own homes. We value a healthy work/life balance and ask that our employees take time to enjoy life, outside of work.