Logo for the brand Cannaflix: Cannabis By Subscription

Cannaflix: Cannabis By Subscription

Indica Subscription Box

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Our indica subscription box gets sent to you weekly based on newest arrivals. Choose your size (7g or 14g) and get your weekly order in the mail at the same time every week. Cancel any time, no questions asked. Strains may include: bubba AAAA, super kush AAA, rockstar AAA, MK ultra AAAA.

Learn more: CannabisBySubscription.com

God's Bubba effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
30% of people say it helps with headaches
