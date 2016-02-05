Indica Subscription Box
Our indica subscription box gets sent to you weekly based on newest arrivals. Choose your size (7g or 14g) and get your weekly order in the mail at the same time every week. Cancel any time, no questions asked. Strains may include: bubba AAAA, super kush AAA, rockstar AAA, MK ultra AAAA.
Learn more: CannabisBySubscription.com
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
30% of people say it helps with headaches
