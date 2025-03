Acid Dough is a energetic and long lasting sativa dominant strain created by crossing Lilly and OG Badazz that will leave you giggly and unfocused with a pleasant light full-body relaxation. Acid Dough boasts flavors of sweet candy, and delicious tropical pineapple and earthy aromas with notes of sweet and sour citrus. Happy and sociable, acid Dough is said to be a great option for anxiety, bipolar disorder, headaches, nausea, cramps, and loss of appetite.

