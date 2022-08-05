Afghan OG, also known as Afghan Kush, is one of very few pure indica strains available today. Afghan OG produces a body high that is great for melting away serious pain. The sedating effects of this heavy hitting strain are sure to leave the user happy, hungry, and ready for bed. Best consumed in the evening, Afghan Kush hosts an array of flavors such as sweet and spicy herbs mixed with wood and pine.
