About this product
Alaskan Purple is an indica dominant strain known for its powerful and sedative effects. Said to make you sleepy, focused, and aroused.
With a flowery skunk aroma and a grape flavor profile, Alaskan Purple is not only a heavy hitter, but great tasting as well.
Great choice for pain, cramps, anxiety, and sleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057