Alien OG is an even keeled yet heavy hitting hybrid that is as psychedelic and cerebral as it is relaxing and pain relieving. The lineage of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush give this strain the lemon and pine smells and flavor profiles of true OG strains. Said to be a great option for those living with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety; Alien OG will leave you feeling giggly and euphoric.

