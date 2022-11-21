About this product
Amnesia Haze is a euphoric Sativa strain perfect for those looking for a reliable daytime buzz. With genetics said to be traced all the way back to an old Jamaican landrace, it is easy to see why Amnesia Haze is such a greatly sought out strain. Brilliant citrus meets a subtly sweet earthiness to create both the aroma and flavor profile for an uplifting and energizing experience
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057