About this product
Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence. Apple Fritter is an even-keeled true hybrid that will leave you relaxed and giggly.
" A tingly body high will wash over you, relaxing your aching muscles and leaving you feeling totally at ease with the world around you."
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.