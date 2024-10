Big Wreck, also known as Big Wreck OG, is an indica-dominant strain that combines the relaxing effects with a hint of cerebral uplift. This strain is a cross between Big Bud and Trainwreck, resulting in a potent strain with a soothing, body-heavy high. It’s popular among users seeking relief from physical discomfort while enjoying a gentle, calming mental buzz, making it a great choice for evening use.

