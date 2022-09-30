About this product
HYBRID
Euphoric, Energizing, Focused
Four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel
Intense and balanced effects, great for mind and body alike.
Pungent chemical/ diesel aroma.
Great for stress and anxiety.
Euphoric, Energizing, Focused
Four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel
Intense and balanced effects, great for mind and body alike.
Pungent chemical/ diesel aroma.
Great for stress and anxiety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057