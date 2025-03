Black Cherry Garlic is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain, resulting from the crossbreeding of GMO Cookies and Cherry Cookies. Black Cherry Garlic blends sweet cherry notes with pungent garlic undertones. The flavor profile mirrors this, featuring a sweet cherry taste complemented by musky onion, garlic, clove, herbal spices, and pine. Users often report that Black Cherry Garlic induces feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and sleepiness.

