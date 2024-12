Black Mamba is a powerful indica dominant strain created by crossing Blue Bubblejuice with Domina. Black mamba is potent, euphoric, happy, and relaxing strain with fruity berry and sweet grape flavors and a floral fruity aroma. This strain is said to be a good option for those dealing with chronic pain, arthritis, muscle spasms, migraines, depression, appetite loss, and relief from symptoms of MS.

