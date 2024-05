Blackberry Death is a hard hitting indica dominant strain with sweet berry flavors mixed with a pungent diesel on the finish and earthy aromas. Created by crossing Blackberry Kush and Deathstar, this strain is sure to leave you relaxed and with a intense case of the munchies. Blackberry Death is said to be a great option for those living with stress, insomnia, chronic pain, arthritis, and lack of appetite.

