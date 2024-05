Blackberry Diesel is an arousing and uplifting sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the popular East Coast Sour Diesel X Plushberry strains. Blackberry promotes a euphoric cerebral effect that slowly turns into a heady heaviness behind the eyes. This strain boasts a sweet berry and tangy diesel flavor profile and is said to relieve ADD/ADHD, depression, fatigue, hypertension, insomnia, loss of appetite, and stress.

