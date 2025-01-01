Blackberry Lime Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blackberry with Lime Haze. Users can expect sweet lime and peppery spice aromas, complemented by subtle undertones of honey, berry, and floral notes. The flavor mirrors this aromatic complexity, delivering a harmonious blend of citrus zest and sweet berries with a hint of spice. Consumers often report experiencing high-energy, clear-headed effects that promote functional creativity and an uplifted mood.

