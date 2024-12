An indica dominant hybrid with an array of delicious flavor including: juicy blueberry, sweet candy, and zesty orange; Blue Cookies is a euphoric cross of Blueberry and Girl Scout Cookies strains and promotes a strong effect for both the body and mind. You will be both happy and hungry after consuming Blue Cookies. This strain is said to be a great option for anxiety, pain, arthritis, gastrointestinal issues, appetite loss, chronic pain, migraines and PMS.

