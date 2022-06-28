Created by crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa leaning hybrid that delivers a balanced effect that stimulated the mind and relaxes the body. Blue Dreams tastes and smells of sweet berries. The uplifting and energizing abilities of Blue Dream are said to help those dealing with anxiety and depression.
