Blue Nightmare is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through a cross of the insanely popular Blue Dream X Tahoe OG strains and boasts an array of flavors including sweet berries, blueberry, grapefruit, and sage; as well as pungent and earthy aromas. Blue Nightmare is happy, relaxing, and sociable strain and may relieve symptoms of ADD/ AHDH, headaches, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, and stress.

