Tantalize your taste buds with Blue Razz distillate by Cannalicious. This sweet as candy strain is bursting with berry flavors and delivers an uplifting, euphoric, and creative cerebral buzz.
Now you can try before you buy with .25g Blue Razz CannaTeaser Carts!
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.