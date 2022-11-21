About this product
Blue Walker in an uplifting, energizing, and talkative sativa created by crossing the infamous Skywalker with Blue Dream. This smooth and fruity strain comes equipped with a full body buzz that is sure to help melt away stress, anxiety, and chronic pain.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057