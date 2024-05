Blue Zushi is a relaxing, slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the delicious Zkittlez X Kush Mints strains. Known for its well balanced body high, Blue Zushi is perfect for any indica lover. Blue Zushi is often chosen to treat conditions such as eye pressure or glaucoma, appetite loss or nausea, spasticity, chronic stress and chronic pain and boasts a flavor profile of spicy, woody, pine.

