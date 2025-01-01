​Blueberry Cheese, also known as Blue Cheese, is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain resulting from the cross between Blueberry and UK Cheese. True to its name, Blueberry Cheese exudes a pungent aroma that blends sweet blueberries with the distinct, tangy scent of aged cheese. The flavor mirrors this aromatic profile, offering a rich, creamy taste with pronounced notes of berries and a subtle cheesy undertone.

