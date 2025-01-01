A cross between two very famous parent strains- Blueberry and Sour Diesel; Blueberry Diesel is a flavorful, even keeled, creeper of a hybrid that has a tendency to lean a little towards the side of indica. Tasting and smelling of tangy berries and fuel, this strain is known to be promote euphoric creativity, relaxation, and the MUNCHIES! Blueberry Diesel is a great option for those dealing with stress, anxiety, and appetite loss.

