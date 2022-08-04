A cross between two very famous parent strains- Blueberry and Sour Diesel; Blueberry Diesel is a flavorful, even keeled, creeper of a hybrid that has a tendency to lean a little towards the side of indica. Tasting and smelling of tangy berries and fuel, this strain is known to be promote euphoric creativity, relaxation, and the MUNCHIES! Blueberry Diesel is a great option for those dealing with stress, anxiety, and appetite loss.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.