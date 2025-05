Blueberry OG is a relaxing indica-dominant hybrid that combines the sweet, fruity flavor of Blueberry with the potent, calming effects of OG Kush. This strain boasts a delicious aroma of fresh blueberries, earthy pine, and subtle herbal spice. The high from Blueberry OG is soothing and long-lasting, beginning with a gentle euphoria that melts into a deep, full-body relaxation. It’s ideal for evening use, helping to relieve stress, anxiety, pain, and insomnia, all while wrapping you in a warm, tranquil buzz.

