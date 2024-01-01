Blueberry Space Cake is a balanced hybrid cannabis strain celebrated for its sweet, berry-forward flavor and deeply relaxing effects, making it a good choice for reducing stress and anxiety, promoting a sense of calm. It’s a cross between Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, resulting in a strong, sweet aroma that combines the scent of fresh blueberries with earthy and herbal undertones, accompanied by hints of vanilla and spice.

read more