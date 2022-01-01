About this product
Bubble gum Haze is a creative and euphoric sativa dominant hybrid great for daytime use and social situations. This strain is created by crossing the infamous Bubble Gum strain with the racy sativa Super Silver Haze and has a lovely fruity sweetness.
Bubble Gum Haze is said to be a great option for those suffering from chronic pain, arthritis, and anxiety.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.