​Butter Mintz is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Kush Mints and Peanut Butter Breath. Butter Mintz offers a rich and complex bouquet, blending creamy, buttery notes with hints of mint and a toasted peanut aroma. The flavor mirrors this aromatic profile, delivering a smooth, buttery taste complemented by subtle mint undertones and a nutty finish. Users often experience a deeply relaxing and euphoric high, characterized by feelings of happiness and sedation. The onset typically induces a sense of calm and tranquility, making it suitable for evening use and unwinding after a long day.

