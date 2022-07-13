Cadillac Kush is a smooth and heavy hitting indica strain with an effect that is said to creep up on the consumer for a period of time after use. A fruity, grape aroma is met with floral notes of both lavender and violet. Cadillac Kush will make you both sleepy and hungry and is great for total body relaxation, insomnia, and appetite loss.
