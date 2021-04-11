About this product
Cake Breath is an indica dominant strain created by crossing Wedding Cake and Mendobreath. Happy, uplifting, and energetic, Cake Breath is said to be a great strain for depression, stress, nausea, and may also help with appetite loss.
Cake Breath is a tasty treat, with floral notes, and flavors of creamy diesel and pungent diesel.
About this strain
Cake Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
10% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.